Image copyright RPP Architechs Image caption The glass-fronted design will integrate more closely with existing buildings

A planning application has been submitted for the redevelopment of the Queen's University Students' Union in Belfast.

The scheme will demolish the current facility replacing it with a new building, making a better use of the site.

The existing building opened in 1967 and underwent a significant refurbishment in 2005.

However, it is now considered to be too small for a growing student population.

The new building will consist of 11,000 sq metres of floorspace across four storeys.

The contemporary glass-fronted design is intended to integrate more closely with the streetscape and existing buildings.

The design also includes a replacement for the Mandela Hall concert venue.

It is intended to be a more flexible space which can be used for daytime events as well as evening entertainment.

The application says the new venue will come without the Mandela Hall's "many hidden alcoves", which had provided opportunities for "antisocial behaviour."