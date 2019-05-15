Light aircraft crash in County Tyrone
- 15 May 2019
A light aircraft has crashed in Clonoe outside Coalisland in County Tyrone.
Emergency services attended the scene of the incident, which happened just after 20:30 BST on Wednesday near the Annaghnaboe Road.
Two people were on board the aircraft when it came down - it is understood they were able to walk from away from the crash.
They were assessed by paramedics and their injuries are not believed to be serious.
Police asked members of the public not to enter the scene.