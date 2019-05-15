Balmoral Show: Crowds flock to NI's biggest agri event

  • 15 May 2019

The Balmoral Show is the biggest agricultural event of the year in Northern Ireland.

  • A man standing beside a Balmoral Show banner Press Eye

    The Balmoral Show, which runs for four days, opened on Wednesday

  • A bird's eye view of the Balmoral Show grounds Pacemaker

    More than 100,000 people are expected to attend what is Northern Ireland's biggest agricultural event

  • Spectators at the Balmoral Show Pacemaker

    Farmers and county people come out in force for the show but city folks should also find something to catch their eye

  • The Balmoral Show horse-jumping grounds Pacemaker

    This year will be the second time the event will run across four days, rather than its traditional three

  • Horse show-jumping at the Balmoral show Press Eye

    Show-jumping is one of the highlights at the show, with a total prize fund of £39,250 up for grabs

  • A horse getting a sponge wash by a man wearing a flat cap Pacemaker

    "Come on, you can't go out without getting your hair washed!" The animals are carefully prepared for their big day in the spotlight

  • Two men handling large donkeys Pacemaker

    About 3,500 animals will take part in the show but c'm'ere, did you know that donkeys could grow so tall?

  • A girl checking phone at the Balmoral Show as she sits beside a cow Pacemaker

    "Did you put that picture of me on Facebook?" Both cow and owner seem to be distracted by social media...

  • A cow looks at camera Pacemaker

    The Balmoral Park, near Lisburn in County Antrim, has been the venue for the show since its move from the King's Hall in Belfast in 2013

  • A girl walking a heifer around a showground Pacemaker

    All of the demonstrations, exhibitions, grandstand seating and entertainment are open to visitors once they have paid to enter

  • A robot at the Balmoral Show Pacemaker

    As well as the livestock, there are 650 trade stands to get around so you probably won't get bored

  • Fairground rides and amusements at the Balmoral Show Pacemaker

    Livestock judging, sheep shearing and big massive tractors may be the main attraction for many but the show has something for everyone, especially the kids