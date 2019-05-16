Light aircraft crash in County Down
- 16 May 2019
A light aircraft has crashed at the Ulster Flying Club in Newtownards in County Down.
A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they received a call shortly after 17:00 BST on Thursday.
One man received treatment for minor leg injuries following the incident.
This was the second light aircraft crash in 24 hours. On Wednesday a small aircraft also crashed in Clonoe, County Tyrone.