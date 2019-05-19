European elections: UKIP 'only party offering a clear choice'
UKIP is the only party offering voters in Northern Ireland "a clear choice" to support the UK leaving the EU immediately without a deal, the party has claimed.
Robert Hill is standing for UKIP in the European election, bidding for one of three Northern Ireland seats.
Voters are due to go to the polls on Thursday 23 May.
UKIP has advocated a no-deal Brexit, as opposed to backing the government's withdrawal agreement.
Mr Hill said voters in Northern Ireland who backed Brexit deserved to have their views respected.
He said since the EU referendum in 2016, Brexit supporters in Northern Ireland had felt they were being ignored.
"It's time to get on with leaving the EU and stop the faffing about - let's get out, now," he added.
In 2014, Henry Reilly, now an independent councillor in Newry, stood as UKIP's European election candidate.
He won 4% of the vote.
Mr Hill said he believes there are voters disenfranchised with establishment parties who would look to UKIP to lead the way.