Image caption The attempted robbery took place at a service station in the Gilnahirk Road area of Belfast

Four men have been arrested following an attempted theft from a cash machine at a service station in Belfast.

The attempted robbery took place in the Gilnahirk Road area early on Friday morning.

So far this year, there have been 14 thefts and three attempted thefts of cash machines in Northern Ireland.

Police confirmed on Friday that the four men - aged 30, 33, 37 and 41 - had been arrested and remained in police custody.

The locks of a local primary school's gates near the service station were broken after the would-be thieves apparently used the school as an escape route.

He added: "They have broken the front gate to get in and they have broken the back gate, this gives us limited access to our playgrounds," said David Corbett, principal at Gilnahirk primary school.

Police are still working at the site as their investigation continues.