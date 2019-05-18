Image caption Police attended the scene in the Hawthrone Hill area after the discovery of a suspicious object

A pipe bomb has been removed following a security alert in Banbridge, County Down.

At about 1:15 BST on Saturday morning police responded to a report of a suspicious object found outside a house in the Hawthorne Hill area.

Ammunition technical officers - the Army's bomb disposal squad - attended the scene.

The viable device was removed for further forensic examination.

Around 25 homes were evacuated during the security alert, which lasted for more than an hour.

PSNI Det Insp McCamley said: "Police would like to thank the local community for their patience while we worked to keep them safe.

"Keeping people safe is of paramount importance and we will not take any chances."

The incident has now ended and all residents have returned to their homes.

Anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area at the time has been asked to contact police.