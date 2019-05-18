Image caption An attempted robbery took place at a service station in the Gilnahirk Road area of Belfast

Three men have been charged by police investigating cash machine thefts.

The men aged 33, 37 and 41, face charges of burglary with intent to steal.

The charges relate to an attempted robbery at a service station in Gilnahirk Road, east Belfast, on Friday morning.

The men are also charged in connection with a burglary at a cash machine at Hartford Link, Newtownards, on 30 March.

All three men are due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Monday 20 May.

The 41-year-old faces three further counts of burglary with intent to steal at Ravenhill Road, Belfast, on 18 January; at Comber Road, Dundonald, on 27 January and at Woodstock Road on 23 February.

A 30-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the attempted theft at Gilnahirk Road has been released on bail pending further inquiries.