Shots have been fired at a house in Lurgan in County Armagh, leaving three people "badly shaken".

Windows were damaged in the incident on Ballynamoney Road, which was reported to police at 00:50 BST on Monday.

Three adults who were in the house at the time were shaken but not injured, said police.

The attack was "completely reckless", said the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), and detectives are trying establish a motive for it.

They believe that a silver Volvo car that was set alight at Shankill Street in Lurgan a short time later may be connected to the shooting.

Police are also investigating an arson attack on a grey Audi car at Orient Circle in the town during the early hours of Monday but are not linking that with the gun attack.