Cars on autopilot and masked gunmen feature on the front pages of Tuesday's newspapers.

A staffing crisis at the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also features on the front of the Irish News.

The paper says that Belfast was without paramedic cover on one Saturday night last month.

It adds that the service has admitted it only had four of the required seven emergency crews on the night shift on 26 April.

The number dropped to just three after midnight and none of those on duty from 02:30 BST onwards were qualified paramedics.

Instead, 999 vehicles were staffed by support workers known as emergency medical technicians, who are unable to administer some life-saving treatment, including adrenalin to a cardiac arrest patient.

Martin McElkerney took his own life at Milltown Cemetery last week

An image more akin to Northern Ireland's troubled past also appears on the front of the paper, as masked men stand outside homes in the Divis area of west Belfast.

One of them fired a volley shots from what appears to be a rifle.

The incident took place outside the wake of convicted INLA killer Martin McElkerney.

The 57-year-old took his own life at Milltown Cemetery in west Belfast last week.

Take control or send a warning?

According to the Daily Mirror, the future of driving "could be out of our hands thanks to research by Northern Ireland experts".

It says a psychology team from Queen's University in Belfast and tech firm Sensum are developing a system that will put cars in autopilot if drivers "get angry or fall asleep at the wheel".

The system uses sensors to monitor changes such as heart rate and blood pressure as well as facial expression to establish whether a robot driver needs to take control or simply send a warning.

Queen's University graduates Christine Spencer and Daniel Moore are taking part in "knowledge transfer partnerships" between the university's school of psychology and Sensum.

It is hoped that the technology could be shared with car makers around the world and be in new vehicles "in a matter of years".

'Fighting the best we can'

The News Letter leads with condemnation of the Northern Ireland secretary over the issue of compensation for the survivors of historical institutional abuse.

Campaigner Jon McCourt choked back tears as he accused Karen Bradley of "emotional blackmail", states the paper.

Image caption Jon McCourt accused Karen Bradley of emotional blackmail of victims

Stormont's main political parties reached agreement on four questions put to them by Ms Bradley, including increasing the minimum payout to those who suffered from £7,500 to £10,000.

She later raised 11 extra queries that will have to be addressed.

Mr McCourt said: "It doesn't just hurt us, because we are the people who had to listen to it - I know there will be people who will be hurt by what we are delivering to them today.

"All I can do and all we can do is say we are fighting the best fight we can.

"We'll take them on, we'll take it to the end, but unfortunately we have no idea when that end is going to be."

Tributes to a 12-year-old girl who died in County Down lead in the Belfast Telegraph.

Evan Cromie, from Newtownards, had been missing before her body was found at the weekend.

Evan, a pupil at Strangford College, was described as "much loved" by the school's principal Claire Foster.