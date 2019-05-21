Image copyright PA Image caption Karen Bradley has been urged to help abuse victims "without further delay"

Victims of institutional abuse may have to wait up to two years before their compensation claims are processed, senior civil servants have warned.

In a paper circulated to Stormont's political parties, the Executive Office has suggested it could take that time to get the redress board operational.

The board will be responsible for approving claims for compensation.

But campaigners have argued that interim payments should be made to victims who are most in need.

The 24-page discussion document seen by the BBC sets out the responses from the consultation process along side analysis from the Executive Office.

The document focuses on 11 "issues" arising from the public consultation process on the recommendations from the Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry, which was chaired by Sir Anthony Hart.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Inquiry chair Sir Anthony Hart recommended that abuse victims should be compensated

The public inquiry examined abuse at children's homes and other residential institutions run by the state, churches and charities.

Sir Anthony's recommendations - put forward in 2017 - included compensation for victims, a memorial and a public apology to abuse survivors.

These issues addressed in the discussion document include:

the level of compensation payout

the make-up of the redress board to deal with claims

the powers of the commissioner who will work on behalf of victims

the make-up of the advisory panel that will advise the commissioner's office

The paperwork also includes analysis from the Executive Office on each point.

'Compensation value depreciating'

It points out that the £7,500 recommended minimum compensation payment was the most significant issue raised by victims and survivors

"There is a strong view that this minimum amount is inadequate to compensate for the experience of living in an abusive environment," the paper states.

Image copyright PA Image caption Jon McCourt says victims have little hope of getting compensation

The Executive Office added that it would be difficult to "justify awarding a lesser payment" to victims and survivors than that being paid out in a similar scheme in Scotland, where the minimum payment is £10,000.

It also pointed out that the value of £7,500 has deprecated since the payout was recommended.

"Over two years have elapsed since the inquiry report was published and the likelihood is that it will be at least another one to two years before the redress board is operational," it adds.

"Hence the value of £7,500 is depreciating."

'Political football'

On Monday, Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley was accused of using delaying tactics to stall legislation to compensate victims of institutional abuse.

Marty Adams, from the victims' group Survivors Together, met Mrs Bradley and asked her to resign during his meeting with her.

He said he entered the meeting feeling positive but felt that she showed no compassion during it.

She did not have answers when it was put to her that she was using "stalling tactics," said Mr Adams.

"To me she is using victims as a political football," he added.

"But we believe... that there is a channel for victims.

"We are left with nothing else - we don't have a government.

"We can't be sitting waiting for Sinn Féin and the DUP to do a deal," he said.