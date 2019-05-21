Image caption An inquest is examining the deaths of 10 people killed in shootings at Ballymurphy in August 1971

A Ministry of Defence (MoD) barrister has told an inquest into the deaths of 10 people in west Belfast in 1971 that the beating of two teenage boys "should never have happened".

The inquest is examining the shootings in Ballymurphy in August that year.

Kevin Rooney QC made the comment while questioning witness Bernard Doyle.

Mr Doyle and his brother have told the inquest that they found a wounded man in their garden and wanted to help but were arrested and beaten by soldiers.

He and his brother were teenagers at the time and were held at Girdwood Barracks for several days.

In its latest phase, the inquest is looking at the deaths of John Laverty, 20, and Joseph Corr, 43, on 11 January 1971.

Image caption The inquest is examining the deaths of 20-year-old John Laverty and 43-year-old Joseph Corr

The fatal shootings happened on the Upper Whiterock Road as soldiers of the Parachute Regiment moved into the area.

The family of Joseph Corr believe it was him the brothers had wanted to help, although the boys had not known him.

Answering the barrister's questions, Mr Doyle said: "I got beat relentlessly for trying to help some fellow who'd been shot."

MoD barrister Mr Rooney said he was not suggesting that the beatings had not taken place and added that they should never have happened.

Mr Doyle said he and his brother were initially put in an Army vehicle to be taken to the nearby Henry Taggart base on the Springfield Road.

He told the court he thought to himself: "'I'm dead, I'll never see nobody ever again.'

Image caption Bernard Doyle says he and his brother were arrested and beaten

He added: "See, when you go to Henry Taggart, the things they done in Henry Taggart were unreal and I thought: 'I'm dead, I'm dead.'"

They were instead put into a lorry with other detainees and taken to Girdwood Barracks.

He later told the inquest that he went to hospital for treatment for his injuries after his release some days later.

He said the doctor looked at him and asked if he had been run over by a bus.

The sport-mad teenager had suffered a fracture to his lower back and says he still has back pain.

All charges against Mr Doyle were dropped and he was later awarded compensation for the months he was unable to work.