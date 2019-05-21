Image caption Charles and Camilla arrived at the garden party at Castle Coole on Tuesday afternoon

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have arrived in County Fermanagh on the second day of their visit to the island of Ireland.

They are guests at the Northern Ireland secretary's garden party, taking place in Castle Coole in Enniskillen.

It is the first time the annual event has moved from Hillsborough Castle in County Down.

Image caption About 1,000 guests attended Karen Bradley's garden party at Castle Coole

This year's event reflects Prince Charles' wish for it to have a cross-Irish border emphasis.

Among the guests are elected representatives from county councils on both sides of the border and members of cross-border bodies.

A small group of protesters campaigned outside the garden party after Ms Bradley was accused of using delaying tactics to stall legislation to compensate victims of institutional abuse in Northern Ireland.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The prince met the Dublin Wicklow Mountain Rescue Team during a visit to Glendalough on Tuesday

Later on Tuesday, the Royal couple are expected to visit community projects in County Fermanagh.

On Monday, the prince and the duchess spent the first day of their tour in the Republic of Ireland and attended an event at a peace centre, meeting the Irish President Michael D Higgins.

Before arriving in Northern Ireland on Tuesday, Prince Charles went to the National Botanic Gardens at Kilmacurragh in County Wicklow, while Camilla visited Avoca Handweavers in Kilmacanogue in the same county.

They then travelled to the monastic site at Glendalough before crossing the border into Northern Ireland.