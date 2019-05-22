Image copyright Alamy

The long wait for compensation for victims of institutional abuse features on the front pages of Wednesday's Belfast Telegraph, Daily Mirror, Irish News and News Letter.

Payments to victims were recommended by the Historical Institutional Abuse (HIA) Inquiry in 2017.

But power-sharing at Stormont collapsed days later and the issue was stalled.

Both the Irish News and the News Letter carry a large picture a small group of frustrated protesters who campaigned outside Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley's garden party at Castle Coole in County Fermanagh.

Mrs Bradley was accused on Monday of using delaying tactics to stall legislation to compensate abuse victims in Northern Ireland.

The Daily Mirror covers its front page with the story, using the simple headline "Abandoned" and an image of headstones at a graveyard.

The newspaper reports that 42 victims of historical institutional abuse died without getting compensation.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall were in Enniskillen for the garden party and while the Belfast Telegraph opts for a happy snap of Charles and Camilla on its front, it also carries a letter from Ms Bradley inside.

In her letter to the newspaper, she writes that victims have "suffered unimaginable and prolonged pain for decades" and she does not want "this urgent issue to be delayed or stalled as part of the talks process".

Woman's addiction fears

The newspaper's main story is about a woman who lost two sisters due to drug overdoses in recent weeks.

Mother-of-eight Catherine McKay, 32, from west Belfast, buried Bridget, 28, and Geraldine, 30, within the space of three weeks.

She said she is addicted to heroin, with her drug addiction starting aged about 16 when she began taking painkillers, and fears she will end up like her sisters if she does not get help soon.

'Classed as health risk'

There is further heartache throughout the papers as a man who was infected by contaminated blood discusses how it has affected his life.

Image caption Paul Kirkpatrick was the first witness to speak at the inquiry in Belfast

Londonderry man Paul Kirkpatrick, who has haemophilia, was speaking in Belfast as part of a UK-wide public inquiry into the scandal.

An estimated 4,000 people across the UK were infected and thousands are thought to have died.

Mr Kirkpatrick contracted hepatitis B and C from the infected blood and said he believes he is still classed as a public health risk.

'Basic human rights'

The Irish News also reports that the Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) shooting of a man in County Fermanagh in 1973 is now being treated as murder.

Michael Leonard was 24 years old when he was killed between Pettigo and the County Donegal border.

Father Joe McVeigh, a cousin of Mr Leonard, said: "This is vindication for a bereaved family that has had to shoulder not only the grief of losing Michael to murder by those who should have defended his basic human rights."