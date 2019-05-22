Image caption Prince Charles is greeted by the new Sinn Féin Lord Mayor of Belfast, John Finucane

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are visiting Belfast on the third day of their visit to the island of Ireland.

Hundreds of people lined the sides of the street as the royal couple were greeted by the new Sinn Féin Lord Mayor of Belfast, John Finucane.

They were visiting the fire-damaged Primark Building in the city centre.

It came only hours after Mr Finucane was warned by police of a loyalist death threat against him.

In the past, some members of Sinn Féin have been reluctant to meet members of the royal family but, before his installation on Tuesday, Mr Finucane insisted he would be prepared to do so.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Members of the public were keen to shake hands with the prince in Donegall Place

Meeting Prince Charles and Camilla is one of Mr Finucane's first official duties.

Crowd-control barriers had been erected and there was a wide-scale security operation as the royal couple were shown the restoration work to the Bank Buildings that hosts Primark, which was devastated by a blaze last August.

After being shown inside the landmark building, Prince Charles said: "I hope it comes back to life soon."

The royal visitors met some of the fire and police officers involved in aftermath of the fire.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Prince Charles discussed the the major Bank Buildings restoration job with workers on the site

Prince Charles' first engagement of the day was at a synagogue in the north of the city while the duchess visited a homeless charity, the Belfast Welcome Organisation.

It is based close to one of the city's peace walls between the loyalist Shankill and nationalist Falls areas.

Later on Wednesday, the royal couple are expected to make a number of appearances around the city.

Relatives of people shot dead while the Army was deployed in west Belfast in 1971 held a protest against the Prince of Wales' visit to Belfast.

The prince is colonel-in-in chief of the Parachute Regiment, and a number of former paratroopers have given evidence at the Ballymurphy inquest, which is looking into the shooting dead of 10 people in the area over a three-day period following the introduction of internment.

Image copyright PA Image caption The Prince of Wales met members of Northern Ireland's Jewish community during a visit to a Belfast synagogue

On Tuesday, the royal couple were guests at a garden party in Enniskillen - the first time the annual event was moved from Hillsborough Castle in County Down.

This year's party reflected Prince Charles' wish for it to have a cross-Irish border emphasis.

Among the guests are elected representatives from county councils on both sides of the border and members of cross-border bodies.

Image copyright EPA Image caption President Michael D Higgins and the Prince of Wales

On Monday, the prince and the duchess spent the first day of their tour in the Republic of Ireland and attended an event at a peace centre, meeting the Irish President Michael D Higgins.

Before arriving in Northern Ireland on Tuesday, Prince Charles went to the National Botanic Gardens at Kilmacurragh in County Wicklow, while Camilla visited Avoca Handweavers in Kilmacanogue in the same county.

They then travelled to the monastic site at Glendalough before crossing the border into Northern Ireland.