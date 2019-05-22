Job cuts as The Times axes Irish edition

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption All but three of The Times' 20 staff in Dublin are to lose their jobs

The Irish edition of The Times newspaper is making the majority of its staff redundant.

The Times Ireland launched in September 2015 as a digital-only service before adding a print edition in 2017.

It employed about 20 staff in Dublin and all but three of them are to lose their jobs.

The remaining staff will work for the Times website and the print edition will cease publication at the end of June.

The Times owner, News Corp, said it would resume selling its international edition in Ireland.

The Irish edition of the Sunday Times is unaffected by the move.