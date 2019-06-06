Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Dennis Hutchings has denied charges of attempted murder and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm

Former soldier Dennis Hutchings' appeal to the Supreme Court against a decision to try him in a Diplock Court has been dismissed.

It was unanimously dismissed in the Supreme Court in London on Thursday.

Mr Hutchings is due to be tried for attempted murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Northern Ireland in 1974.

A Diplock Court is a non-jury trial heard by a judge only.

Mr Hutchings, 77, from Cawsand, Cornwall, has denied charges of attempted murder and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.

John Pat Cunningham, 27, who had learning difficulties, was shot in the back as he ran away from an Army patrol near Benburb, County Tyrone, in 1974.

Mr Hutchings has made the case it was never his intention to kill or injure Mr Cunningham, but that he was firing warning shots to get him to stop.

He began his appeal in March.