Turnout in Northern Ireland for the 2019 European election was 45.14%, down more than 6% from the 2014 poll.

Voters went to the polls in Northern Ireland on Thursday, with a total of 1,278,951 people eligible to vote.

Eleven candidates are competing to become one of the region's three members of the European Parliament (MEPs) in Brussels and Strasbourg.

Counting to determine the results in Northern Ireland will begin at 08:00 BST on Monday.

The counting of votes in the rest of the UK begins on Sunday night, but does not take place on Sundays in Northern Ireland.

After the polls closed, the 1,463 ballot boxes used in the election were taken to the counting centre at the Meadowbank Sports Arena in Magherafelt, County Londonderry, where the votes were verified on Friday.

The election results cannot be announced until all of the EU nations have voted over the next three days.

Voting in some of the 27 other EU countries does not end until 22:00 BST on Sunday.

The first results in Northern Ireland are expected on Monday.

Who stood for election in Northern Ireland?

Alliance Party - Naomi Long

Conservative - Amandeep Bhogal

Democratic Unionist Party - Diane Dodds

Green Party - Clare Bailey

Sinn Féin - Martina Anderson

Social Democratic and Labour Party - Colum Eastwood

Traditional Unionist Voice - Jim Allister

Ulster Unionist Party - Danny Kennedy

UKIP - Robert Hill

Independent - Neil McCann