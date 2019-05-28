Image caption Kainos plans to open a new headquarters in Belfast city centre

One of Northern Ireland's only publicly-listed companies reported a 52% rise in pre-tax profits to £23.3m for the year to the end of March.

The Belfast-based software firm Kainos saw turnover rise 56% to £151.3m, with strong growth in its healthcare and digital services divisions.

The company works with clients across the private and public sectors, including the government and the NHS.

It has opened offices in Paris and Toronto in the past year.

Kainos employs just under 1,500 workers across 12 offices in Europe and the US.

'Well positioned for growth'

Chief executive Brendan Mooney said it was the firm's "ninth consecutive year of growth".

"I am pleased to report the strongest annual performance in that period, with significant increases in the number of people working in Kainos and in sales, revenue and adjusted pre-tax profit growth," he added.

"The group's pipeline of prospects continues to strengthen and the board believes that the group is well positioned for growth both in the short term and in the coming years."

This year Kainos bought the Bankmore Square site in Belfast city centre, which is home to the Movie House Cinema, for more than £7m.

It plans to turn it into its new headquarters in the city.