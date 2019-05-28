Image copyright Family photo Image caption Natasha Carruthers was a mother of one from Letterbreen, County Fermanagh

The trial of a man accused of causing the death of a woman by dangerous driving in County Fermanagh has been halted due to legal reasons.

Nathan Phair, 23, from Castlebalfour Park, Lisnaskea, denies six charges relating to the crash.

Natasha Carruthers, 23, died when her car, driven by Mr Phair, hit a tree near Derrylin on 7 October 2017.

The accident happened on the Lisnaskea Road.

Image caption The car crashed into a tree on the Lisnaskea Road, near Derrylin

This is the second time the trial has been halted.

After legal submissions were made at Dungannon's Crown Court, the judge told the jury that "legal issues had arose" and that he would have to discharge them.

"It's just one of those unfortunate things," he said.

The judge added that he would discharge the jury, not only for this trial, but from the current jury panel.