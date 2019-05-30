Image caption With no ministers in place, civil servants have been making the decisions on running public services

Northern Ireland's main party leaders will hold round-table talks with the British and Irish governments on Thursday, as attempts to restore power-sharing at Stormont continue.

It will be the fourth round-table discussion that has taken place since a fresh talks process began on 7 May.

The two governments had pledged to review progress at the end of May.

However, it is now likely the talks will run into next month.

Is there any sign of a breakthrough?

At present, the chances of that are slim, but on Wednesday, the taoiseach (Irish prime minister) said there was a "small but real window" to reach a deal.

His deputy, Simon Coveney, will attend Thursday's talks alongside Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley, while Mr Varadkar will meet Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in Dublin to discuss Brexit and the political situation at Stormont.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tánaiste Simon Coveney will attend Thursday's talks alongside NI Secretary Karen Bradley

Northern Ireland has been without a devolved power-sharing government for more than two and a half years, after the DUP and Sinn Féin split in a bitter row.

Several talks processes since then have failed.

The latest negotiations were announced by the British and Irish governments after the murder of journalist Lyra McKee in April.

At her funeral, politicians came under pressure to solve the Stormont impasse.

The current talks mark the first fully-fledged round of talks since negotiations collapsed in February 2018.

Both governments had called for the talks to be "short and focused".

The Alliance Party is calling for a fresh election if the assembly cannot be restored after this round of talks.

What has happened during the talks so far?

The process saw the establishment of five working groups to be chaired by former and current Stormont civil servants, looking at particular areas of disagreement between the parties.

Although talks have not broken down, the parties' respective stances on Irish language, same-sex marriage and legacy matters have not changed.

The recent European election campaign also briefly diverted the parties' attention away from the talks process.

'Blackmail'

During the talks, Karen Bradley was accused of using the issue of compensation for victims of Historical Institutional Abuse (HIA) as a "blackmail tool" to get the parties to reach a deal, after she pushed back the prospect of taking legislation through Westminster in the absence of an executive.

Image copyright PA Image caption Secretary of state Karen Bradley met the Stormont parties on Wednesday

She met the Stormont parties on Wednesday and discussed a range of matters with them, including HIA.

However, the secretary of state maintains that several outstanding HIA issues must first be resolved by the political parties before she can take any action.

Why is Sajid Javid visiting NI?

The Home Secretary is in Northern Ireland on Thursday to discuss the impact of Brexit with DUP leader Arlene Foster and business representatives.

He is among a number of Conservative MPs who have declared they are running in the leadership race to become prime minister after Theresa May resigns next month.

Image copyright NurPhoto Image caption Sajid Javid will be in Northern Ireland on Thursday to discuss the impact of Brexit

Both the DUP and local business figures have criticised the approach taken by a government review of migration policy as too "rigid".

They have been particularly critical of a suggestion that there should be a minimum salary requirement of £30,000 for skilled migrants.

The CBI has pointed out that around 70% of the Northern Ireland workforce earn less than this suggested threshold.

It is understood both Arlene Foster and the newly re-elected DUP MEP, Diane Dodds, will meet the home secretary.