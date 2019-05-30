Image caption An inquest is examining the deaths of 10 people killed in shootings at Ballymurphy in August 1971

The former head of the British Army, Gen Sir Mike Jackson, has begun giving evidence at the Ballymurphy Inquest.

The inquest is examining the shooting dead of 10 people in the Ballymurphy area of west Belfast in August 1971.

At the time of the shootings, Gen Jackson was a captain with the 1st Battalion of the Parachute Regiment, based at Palace Barracks in Holywood.

Image caption Gen Sir Mike Jackson was a captain with the 1st Battalion of the Parachute Regiment at the time of the Ballymurphy shootings

In the aftermath of the shootings, some newspaper reports said soldiers had come under fire from IRA gunmen.

However, relatives of the 10 people who were fatally shot, insist that none of them was armed or involved in any terrorist activity.

The inquest has already heard evidence from a former commanding officer, Sir Geoffrey Howlett, who said he now believes that most, if not all of those killed, over the 3 days were not IRA members.

Five months after the Ballymurphy shootings, Gen Jackson was present in Londonderry on Bloody Sunday, when soldiers opened fire on civil rights protestors, killing 13 people.

He gave evidence at the Saville inquiry and following the publication of the Saville report, apologised for the events of Bloody Sunday.

Gen Jackson was appointed Chief of the General Staff (CGS) of the British Army, in 2003, taking up the post a month before the Iraq war. He retired in 2006.

Evidence at the Ballymurphy Inquest is coming to a close in the next few weeks. In its latest phase, the inquest is looking at the deaths of John Laverty, 20, and Joseph Corr, 43.