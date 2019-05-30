Image copyright Newsletter

A botched beauty treatment and a personal account of a farmer's mental health feature on Thursday's front pages.

We start with the Irish News, where the parents of schoolboy Morgan Barnard who died at the Greenvale hotel are calling for the an "independent investigation" into what happened on the night of the tragedy.

Morgan, 17 was one of three teenagers who lost their lives at a crush outside the Cookstown venue on St Patrick's night.

Police have said they made attempts to find out more detail about the incident on the night and withdrew to wait for support before moving in when an ambulance arrived.

'Deeply upset'

George Hamilton, an outgoing PSNI chief constable said last month that police "acted in good faith in difficult circumstances."

He added: "There were large numbers of people and lots of chaos. I think officers were brave and acted in good faith."

Morgan's father James Bradley said on Wednesday that the families of those who lost their lives are "deeply upset by the comments".

He has called for Mr Hamilton to apologise, adding "it is imperative that an independent investigation is conducted so as to ensure that the truth is known to the public".

Image copyright Euphoria Allstar Cheerleading/Family/Edendork GAC Image caption Lauren Bullock, 17, Morgan Barnard, 17, and 16-year-old Connor Currie, died after the incident at the hotel on 17 March

Inside the Newsletter, a number of major summer concerts in Ireland will use bar volunteer staff from pro-choice organisations in return for giving money to the groups.

Denise Walker, committee member of the Worker's Beer Co, has said are the "sole trader of alcohol" for shows including Snow Patrol and Mumford and Sons.

She stressed that many causes benefit from her company's operations, not just pro-choice groups, adding: "Some of our volunteers just happen to be for pro-choice organisations."

"We are pro-choice ourselves, it is a campaign that we support. We raise a lot of money for organisations, it is not just about abortion."

Pro-life group 'Both Lives Matter' questioned whether the thousands attending the gigs knew about the funding arrangement.

It added that it has left concert-goers with "no choice but to be pro-choice."

Image copyright Pacemaker

The Belfast Telegraph leads with a botched beauty treatment that left a woman with a flesh-eating bug.

Lindsay Collins had Botox and lip fillers as a pre-birthday treat but was soon at risk of losing her upper lip and potentially going blind.

She went to a woman's home who administered the injections and noticed that she failed to use a sterile swab after the procedure.

Lindsay said that night she was in extreme pain and that by the morning her lip had turned blue.

'Three months of hell'

After calling the woman who did the injection, she was told not worry and to take some antibiotics.

However, the next day her lip was worse and had started to blister so she went to A&E where she was diagnosed with a necrotising infection as the flesh in her lip was dying.

The infection healed but left Lindsay with scarring which now requires daily camouflage.

She says she went through three months of hell but is thankful she did not lose her lip or go blind.

Image copyright Getty Images

The Belfast Telegraph leads with the moving story of a Coleraine dairy farmer who has spoken of feeling suicidal due to falling milk prices.

Adam Watson, 38 has opened up about his mental health problems and urged more people to ask for help.

Adam told the paper that he has had a good business for a decade but the past three years have been difficult.

"Dairy farming was doing well and we were making money to repay loans and the overdraft", he said.

"However, milk prices took a tumble in 2016 dropping from 35 pence to 17 pence per litre. As I watched our overdraft of £50,000 max out, the pressures started to get to me."

Image caption Research suggests 81% of young farmers believe mental ill health is "biggest hidden problem" facing the industry

Adam said the pressure almost prompted him to take his own life the day before his wedding when he found himself uncontrollably crying.

He said he visited a doctor after the wedding due to a rash on his arm and after the doctor asked some questions, Adam broke down.

"The appointment brought me a sense of clarity because I had a better understanding of what was going on."

"Farming is a demanding occupation both physically and mentally and it is in the top 10 professions for suicide in the UK."

He admits that after three years he is now better at spotting the signs of his depression, adding "telling people was the hardest thing I have ever done but I can't explain the release after doing so."

Business is doing better for Adam now and he and wife Laura have a seven-month old son.