Waiting times for a first consultant-led appointments in Northern Ireland have increased by almost 7%

Consultant-led hospital waiting list times have risen 7% since last year.

Official figures also reveal little improvement for people waiting on a diagnostic test.

The new statistics be a disappointing read for the Department of Health.

When it comes to waiting for an initial consultant-led appointment, a total of 288,754 people were on the waiting list, an increase in 19,000 more people, or 7%, from the previous year.

Diagnostic services are also under pressure - this is when a person is waiting for a test or procedure identifying what could be wrong.

Again, targets have been broken with a total of 130,351 patients waiting for a diagnostic test, which is up 22.3% compared to March 2018.

The draft government target states that all urgent diagnostic tests should be reported on within two days of the test being taken, however just 86.1 % of tests were reported on within that recommended time.

While the transformation programme is a 10-year-long plan, health officials would have been hoping to see more light.

'Patient demand'

The director of the Royal College of Surgeons stresses that behind the statistics, are many men and women working hard.

"We must never lose sight of the fact that the waiting list numbers represent patients, in pain and discomfort, who are being made to wait far longer than is acceptable for the treatment they need," said Mark Taylor.

"While the transformation agenda and the creation of regional elective care centres, such as those for cataracts and varicose veins are vital, they will not solve spiralling waiting lists on their own.

"There is a growing gap between patient demand and the capacity of our health system to meet that demand.

"There is a real onus on our political leaders, currently locked in negotiations to bring about the return of the Assembly, to put aside differences and establish local government as quickly as possible to assist in the massive task ahead."

'Ongoing transformation'

In an unusual move, the Department of Health also released a statement on the figures stating that funding to suppress waiting time growth has been in limited supply.

"Alongside sustained investment, longer term action is also required to prevent the problem recurring.

"That means transformation of health and social care - improving the capacity of the system to ensure that the growing demand for care is met.

"The gap between current capacity and demand will not be bridged in any other way."

While to date, the transformation programme has seen the creation of elective care centres for cataract and varicose veins, there has been little impact on critical care.

The department would urge people to be patient and stick with the 10-year transformation programme, that message will fall on deaf ears if waiting for hip or knee surgery, or a test to probe what has been causing pain or discomfort for several years.