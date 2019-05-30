Woman pleads not guilty to £2m fraud

A woman has pleaded not guilty to charges relating to an alleged £2m fraud at a County Tyrone manufacturing company.

Appearing at Dungannon Crown Court, she denied eight counts of converting criminal property between 2008-2015.

A defence barrister said they were waiting for a forensic accounting report which is being prepared in respect of 18 further charges.

The defence expect this report will take two months to complete.

No trial date was set at this stage.

A further hearing is to take place in relation to a reporting restriction which prevents the media from publishing the defendant's name or address.