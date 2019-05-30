Image caption George Gilmore died after being shot in Carrickfergus in March 2017

Three men accused of killing a high-profile loyalist in Carrickfergus, County Antrim, have been found not guilty at Belfast Crown Court.

George Gilmore, 44, died a day after he was shot in the head in March 2017.

County Antrim men, David McMaw, 30, from Starbog Road in Larne, and his brother Darren McMaw, 34, from Kilgreel Road in Antrim, were cleared.

Brian McClean, 37, of Valetta Park in Newtownards, County Down, was also found not guilty.

Mr Gilmore was driving in the Woodburn area of Carrickfergus when he was shot.

The three men on trial were accused of murdering him and attempting to kill the two passengers in his car.

The trial was told the vehicle was raked with gunfire.

It was alleged by the prosecution that Brian McClean acted as a look-out, David McMaw was the gunman, and his older brother Darren McMaw was in a van tracking the movements of George Gilmore's vehicle.

The three defendants denied all of the charges against them.

On the day of the murder, Mr Gilmore's son, George Jnr, was one of the first on the scene and called 999.

The judge, Mr Justice McAlinden, took five hours to read out his judgement.

Friends and family of Mr Gilmore were in court for the hearing.