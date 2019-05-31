Mourne Wall repair job wins top prize

Image copyright RICS Image caption Traditional methods were used by the stonemasons restoring the Mourne Wall

A huge restoration project on Northern Ireland's longest listed monument has won top prize at an awards ceremony.

The work involved 600 repairs along the 22-mile (35km) length of the Mourne Wall in County Down, costing £1.6m.

The wall runs across 15 peaks, marking the boundary of the 9,000-acre catchment of the Ben Crom and Silent Valley reservoirs.

The repair work brought the wall back to the condition it was in when it was completed in 1922, after 18 years.

Image copyright RICS Image caption Materials for the repairs were taken up the mountains by a helicopter

It won the project of the year prize at the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) awards on Thursday night.

The wall has been a listed monument since 1996 and belongs to Northern Ireland Water.

Image caption Some sections of the wall had fallen into disrepair

Sections of it had fallen into disrepair due to weather, livestock and lightning strikes.

One of the repairs required work to a collapsed section on Slieve Bearnagh.

Image copyright RICS Image caption Age-old skills were used to split the stone for building

Helicopters were used to transport material and stonemasons, some of whom were descendants of the original builders.

As well as being a listed monument, the wall is a major navigational aid for the 100,000 hillwalkers who visit the Mournes every year.

Image caption The wall runs across 15 peaks in the County Down mountains

Michael Hannaway, the chair of the RICS judging panel, said the team behind the project "should be very proud".

"It was no easy task with such a challenging landscape to work within and many factors to consider in ensuring minimised environmental impact," he added.

The project will now go forward to a UK-wide competition.