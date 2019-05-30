Image caption The company was set up in 1979 and employs about 90 people.

County Antrim building firm, Dixons Contractors, has been placed into administration.

The company, which was set up in 1979, employs about 90 people.

Based in Dunloy, it has three divisions - Dixons Construction, Dixons Homes and Dixons Facades.

John Armstrong, of the Construction Employers Federation, said the news would come as "a major and unwelcome shock".

"Dixons Contractors have been a well-known name in the local market for approximately 40 years and, given their wide range of interests and expertise across social and private housing as well education, health and commercial projects, their administration will be a sizeable loss to the marketplace," he said.

"As we have said before, the challenge of achieving sustainability in the construction market remains.

"Low margins, insufficient pipelines of activity for the bulk of mid-sized contractors and at times difficult relationships between clients and contractors are in no-one's interests."

Sinn Féin North Antrim MLA, Philip McGuigan, said the news was "a major blow for the local economy in Dunloy and North Antrim".