Image caption Trevor Birney and Barry McCaffrey were involved in producing the film No Stone Unturned

Police have been told to return documents seized from two investigative journalists in Belfast.

The material was taken from the homes and offices of Trevor Birney and Barry McCaffrey in August last year.

The items seized include thousands of files containing millions of pages.

On Friday, High Court judges ruled that search warrants issued against the men were "inappropriate" and they recommended the return of the material, under agreed terms and conditions.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The attack in Loughinisland took place in June 1994 at the Heights Bar

The judges stopped short of issuing an order on the issue until the terms had been finalised.

Another hearing will take place at 15:30 BST on Monday.

Mr Birney and Mr McCaffrey had mounted a legal challenge against the police raids carried out at their homes and offices.

The judges said that although the material should be returned to the journalists, they should give an undertaking not to destroy it for a limited period of time.

The journalists were arrested at the time of the searches last year.

The raids were described in court this week by Mr Birney's lawyer as the type of operation that only happens in a "police state".

The search warrants were obtained as part of an investigation into the suspected theft of confidential documents from the Northern Ireland Police Ombudsman's office.

Image caption Former Brexit secretary David Davis was at court to support to the two journalists

The investigative journalists were involved in the documentary film No Stone Unturned, which examined the Royal Ulster Constabulary's (RUC) handling of killings in Loughinisland, County Down, in 1994.

Six Catholic men were killed when Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) gunmen opened fire in a village pub as their victims watched a World Cup football match.

The High Court judicial review was heard by Lord Chief Justice Morgan, Lord Justice Treacy and Mrs Justice Keegan.

Mr Birney and Mr McCaffrey attended the hearing throughout, along with a number of supporters, including fellow journalists.

Conservative MP and former Brexit secretary David Davis was among those at the court supporting the two journalists on Friday.

He was also at an earlier hearing.

Mr Birney and Mr McCaffrey remain on bail under live police investigation.