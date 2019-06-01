A man has died after the car he was driving hit a lamp-post and then caught fire in Londonderry.

It happened on Fairview Road at about 04:15 BST and the car involved is believed to have been stolen.

Police and the Northern Ireland Fire Service attended the scene and found the man's body inside the vehicle.

Police say the car is believed to have been stolen in the Oakfield Avenue area of the city earlier.

Officers are working to establish the circumstances of the incident, including whether anyone else was in the vehicle at the time of the collision.

Fairview Road remains closed.