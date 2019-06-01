Image copyright World of Owls/Mike Gibb Image caption Mike Gibb pictured with Griff the golden eagle before the bird escaped from its enclosure

A golden eagle that went missing from a County Antrim rescue centre has been found after more than a week on the run.

The bird, named Griff, escaped from World of Owls in Randalstown on 23 May, while his enclosure was being cleaned.

His owner, Mike Gibb, confirmed in a post on Facebook on Saturday that the eagle had been safely recaptured.

"After scouring hundreds of miles he was in a tree half a mile from us," he wrote, adding staff were "delighted."

Image copyright World of Owls/Mike Gibb Image caption Griff has a wingspan of 6ft (1.8m)

Mr Gibb, who has looked after the eagle for 10 years, was joined by volunteers in searching for the eagle since his escape.

He paid tribute to members of the public who contacted the rescue centre to report sightings.

He added that one woman "stood with Griff for over an hour to keep an eye and keep him safe" until rescue centre staff arrived.