Image caption The fire broke out late on Sunday night

Firefighters are tackling a large fire at a metal recycling business in Duncrue Street in north Belfast.

The fire service was called to McKenzies (NI) Ltd late on Sunday night after receiving several calls about a large pile of scrap metal on fire.

More than 40 firefighters remain at the scene, along with six fire engines.

The NI Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze had been contained to the yard due to the swift response of its crews.

A spokesperson said: "There are no reported injuries and all persons are accounted for."