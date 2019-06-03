Image copyright family Image caption Lisa Gow died after she was hit by a car on the Ballysillan Road in April 2018

A man who knocked down and killed a mother-of-two in north Belfast has admitted causing her death by dangerous driving.

Lisa Gow died after she was hit by a car on the Ballysillan Road in April 2018.

Martin Nelson Alexander, 40, of Ardoyne Road, Belfast, pleaded guilty to six charges during an arraignment hearing at Belfast Crown Court.

He was remanded into custody and is due to be sentenced on 3 July.

As well as admitting causing her death by dangerous driving, Alexander also pleaded guilty to driving a stolen vehicle, which was involved in the crash, and burglary.

He pleaded not guilty to charges of driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

A prosecution lawyer said these were aggravating factors and requested that they be left "on the books."

No details of the fatal crash were given during the short arraignment hearing.

At the time, the Police Ombudsman said a police car had been pursuing a stolen vehicle shortly before the collision.

The court was told Alexander had been in custody for 14 months after his licence was recalled.