Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Thieves made off with jewellery and cash from the property in the Piney Hills area

Thieves have stolen precious coins and diamond necklaces following a burglary in south Belfast.

Police received a report on Wednesday, 29 May at approximately 15:20 BST that a property in the Piney Hills area had been broken into.

The thieves were believed to be in the property between 11:00 BST and 15:00.

A set of distinctive Persian coins was taken, along with jewellery and the Louis Vuitton bag it was stored in.

Among the stolen jewellery were diamond necklaces, rings, bracelets, an antique Swiss rectangular watch, and the silver chain armband used for the watch.

A quantity of US dollars was also taken.

Constable Bryan Beacom urged anyone who was in the Piney Hills area between 11:00 BST and 15:00 to contact them on the non-emergency number.

He also appealed to "anyone who is offered jewellery, or any of the other items reported stolen, for sale in suspicious circumstances" to contact police.