Police have dropped their investigation into journalists Trevor Birney and Barry McCaffrey.

They were arrested on 31 August over the suspected theft of confidential documents from the Northern Ireland Police Ombudsman's office.

The investigative journalists had been involved in a documentary film, No Stone Unturned.

It examined the Royal Ulster Constabulary's handling of the 1994 Loughinisland killings by the UVF.

Six Catholic men were shot dead at Loughinisland, Co Down, after UVF gunmen opened fire in a village pub as their victims watched a World Cup football match.

Welcoming the news, the journalists said their first thoughts were with the Loughinisland families.

"The attack on us was an attack on them. We call on the PSNI and Durham to apologise to them for putting them through this unlawful charade," they said.

"The police have dropped the case for one reason only: Finally, they accept that by arresting us and raiding our homes and offices, they were the ones that acted unlawfully.

"At last, the penny has dropped for the Chief Constable, George Hamilton.

"But this only comes after nine months of a Judicial Review that was instigated and funded by Fine Point Films to protect the rights of a free press."

The two journalists' homes were raided at the time of their arrests last August.

They were detained, questioned and released during an operation undertaken by detectives from Durham Constabulary, supported by PSNI (Police Service of Northern Ireland) officers.

Reacting to the news, the men's lawyers KRW Law said in a statement they would instruct them to make a complaint to the Police Ombudsman, and seek recourse for what was "wrongful arrest and unlawful detention".

In the statement, the firm said it was "delighted for our clients Fine Point Films and Trevor Birney and their esteemed colleague Barry McCaffrey, who have received the news tonight that the investigation that led to their arrest is to be discontinued.

"We are obliged to the court for their urgent attention to the issues engaged in this case".

A lawyer for Mr Birney and documentary maker Fine Point Films told the court last week that the case had "set off alarm bells" among media organisations in Britain, Ireland and the United States.

He said the police search operation was "nothing less than outrageous" and was the kind of operation associated with a police state.

"An ulterior motive was to undermine journalists and whistleblowers from exposing misconduct of the police," he claimed.

Earlier on Monday, it was confirmed in court that computers, phones and documents seized by police would be handed back.

The material was taken from their homes and offices.

Items seized include memory cards, cameras, phones, computers, cassettes and thousands of files containing millions of pages.

High Court judges last week ruled that the search warrants issued against the two journalists last year were "inappropriate".

The High Court judicial review was heard by Lord Chief Justice Morgan, Lord Justice Treacy and Mrs Justice Keegan.

Mr Birney and Mr McCaffrey attended the hearing throughout, along with a number of supporters including fellow journalists.

Conservative MP and former Brexit secretary David Davis, Amnesty International and the National Union of Journalists were among those supporting the two men in court.

Patrick Corrigan, Amnesty International's Northern Ireland Programme Director, said the journalists had won "a famous victory for press freedom".

"It's been deeply troubling to see police trying to jail journalists who helped expose human rights abuses, rather than those who actually murdered six innocent people," he said.

"The Chief Constables of Durham Police and the PSNI owe apologies to Barry and Trevor, as well as their families and colleagues.