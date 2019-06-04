Image copyright Paul Higgins Image caption Kyle Keegan admitted the offence on Tuesday

A County Armagh man who beat a puppy to death with a hammer and broadcast the attack on the internet has pleaded guilty to animal cruelty.

Kyle Keegan, 24, of Gilpins Manor in Lurgan, was accused of causing unnecessary suffering to Sparky, a 12-week-old cross breed puppy.

He had been due to go on trial in Craigavon Court on Wednesday.

But on Tuesday at the same court his lawyer asked for the charge to be put again and Keegan then pleaded guilty.

The dog's remains were found in a bin in the Ailsbury Park area of Lurgan in February 2018.

A post-mortem examination of the pup's remains confirmed it had sustained a number of fractures as well as severe brain trauma.

Image copyright PSNI Image caption Remains of the 12-week-old pup, Sparky, were found in a bin

Following the guilty plea, a prosecution lawyer asked that a second count of criminal damage, accusing Keegan of destroying the puppy "without lawful excuse," should be left on the books.

The judge agreed to this, and to a defence application that sentencing should be adjourned pending the completion of a pre-sentence probation report.

Freeing Keegan on continuing bail until sentencing on 4 July, the judge told him it would be "in your own interests to co-operate with probation."