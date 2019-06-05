Image copyright News Letter

Both the Belfast Telegraph and the News Letter have the mystery of a Saintfield man's disappearance on their front pages.

Detectives say they are keeping an open mind but they have launched a murder investigation.

William McCormick, who was known locally as Pat, was last seen in Comber on the evening of Thursday, 30 May.

The Belfast Telegraph reports that his children are "devastated".

The lead story in the News Letter is a warning from grieving parents after the death of their newly-born child.

Hollie Maguire lived for 30 minutes after being born in October 2016.

Warning

Her parents, Brendan and Susan, are calling for more awareness of Group B Streptococcus and for more information to be given on this bacterial infection.

The Irish News leads with the death of a Belfast man whilst on holiday on the Costa Brava in Spain.

The paper reports that 48-year-old Colin McGarry from the north of the city died after falling from a balcony on Saturday night.

The Irish News carries tributes paid to him by his family as efforts are made to repatriate his body.

The News Letter reports that singer Malachi Cush is recovering well after being involved in a traffic collision in Dungannon on Monday.

Mr Cush's wife, Claire, said he will be "singing again in no time".

Toilets and grenades

Among the Northern Ireland stories in the Daily Mirror is a report of vandals creating a mess in Craigavon - by tipping over mobile toilets.

There have been six such incidents in the County Armagh town, the paper reports.

Also in the Mirror: "Another blast from the past". The paper reports that wartime munitions have been found in the Mournes in recent days.