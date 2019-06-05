Image copyright Reuters Image caption CRJ series planes are classed as regional aircraft

The Japanese firm Mitsubishi has confirmed it is in talks to buy Bombardier's CRJ aircraft programme.

The central fuselages of the CRJ planes are made at Bombardier's Belfast operation.

Mitsubishi told the Reuters news agency it was in discussions but no decision had been made.

Bombardier, which is headquartered in Canada, is selling off its commercial aircraft interests to focus on private jets.

Last month the firm put its entire Northern Ireland operation up for sale.

The manufacturer employs about 3,600 people across several locations in Northern Ireland.

Mitsubishi is best known for its car business but has a much wider manufacturing operation.

That includes an aerospace division ,which is developing a competitor to the CRJ.

The Air Current, a specialist aviation news service, originally reported that Mitsubishi was in exclusive negotiations to buy the CRJ.