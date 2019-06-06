Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Learning Pool provides online training courses for a range of major businesses and public sector organisations

Learning Pool, the Londonderry-headquartered education firm, has bought HT2 Labs, an Oxfordshire-based company.

It is the third acquisition by the private-equity backed firm in the last three years.

Learning Pool provides online training courses for a range of major businesses and public sector organisations.

It now employs 185 people, including 35 at HT2, and had sales of over £11m in 2018.

Learning Pool already works with HT2, using some of its technology.

Ben Betts, the founder of HT2, will will join the executive team at Learning Pool as chief product officer and is also investing in the business.

Learning Pool's chief executive Paul McElvaney said the deal strengthens the firm's technology portfolio and adds offices in the UK and in the United States.

"Our ambition remains to be at the forefront of learning and development innovation, by bringing HT2 Labs into the Learning Pool Group, we're positioning ourselves to fully deliver on that."