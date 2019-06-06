Image copyright News Letter

The Daily Mirror leads with the US President Trump's visit to Ireland and of course some of the comments he has made so far.

"Border will be wall right," is the headline, combining his statements on the post-Brexit border in Ireland, ie. that it will be "just fine" having just referenced it as "a wall".

Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar quickly pointed our that what his government wants "to avoid, of course, is a border or a wall".

The News Letter has the only Trump-free front page.

It prefers to put a quite different head of state front and centre - The Queen.

Disappearance

She was meeting veterans as she led D-Day commemorations on Wednesday.

The News Letter devotes four pages of coverage to the commemorations.

Its main story is the relief expressed by victims of historical institutional abuse after a political agreement was reached which could see them receive compensation.

The Belfast Telegraph leads with the disappearance of Count Down man William 'Pat' McCormick and CCTV footage showing his last known movements.

The PSNI believe the 55-year-old has been murdered.

Pit-bull

The Irish News leads with the question: "Where is the dangerous dog that mauled little Annie?"

Eight-year-old Annie McFadden was attacked by the "pit-bull-type dog" three weeks ago but it is "still at large", the Irish News reports.

The Irish News' second story covers the Trump story, and his border wall comment.