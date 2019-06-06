Image copyright Getty/sinopics

Goods exports from Northern Ireland increased by an annual rate of 6.4% in the first quarter of 2019.

Figures from HMRC show exports with a value of £2.31bn compared to £2.17bn in the same period last year.

EU countries were the main export destination taking goods with a value of £1.39bn.

The US and Canada was the next biggest destination buying exports with a value of £447m.

Machinery and transport equipment was the biggest export category accounting for £808m.

Revised figures for the 2018 show total annual exports of £8.9bn, up by just over 2% on 2017.