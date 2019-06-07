Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Totalmobile is based at the Pilot Point building in Belfast docks

The Belfast-based software firm Totalmobile has won its biggest ever contract to support the 2021 census.

Totalmobile makes a range of software which is used by out-of-office workers.

The 2021 census is intended to be primarily online, but census workers will also visit homes which do not complete it in that way.

Totalmobile's software will be used to schedule those visits. The value of the contract was not revealed but is likely to be worth several million pounds.

The chief executive of Totalmobile, Jim Darragh, said the firm had already been working with the Office of National Statistics (ONS) which organises the census.

He added: "We are delighted that this partnership will now be extended into such a vital programme like the 2021 census, and demonstrates clearly the effectiveness, usability and scalability of our technology."

Earlier this year Totalmobile bought two English firms, Technological Business Solution and CloudDialogs.