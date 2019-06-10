A coroner has said he is minded to make a report to the Director of Public Prosecutions after he found a murder inquiry was "flawed and inadequate".

Catholic Daniel Carson (28) was shot dead in November 1973 after leaving work in the Shankill area of Belfast.

The coroner said there was no evidence of state involvement or collusive acts in the killing of Mr Carson.

However, he was considering referring the case because of the apparent failure to investigate the murder.

Mr Carson's wife, Anne, was seven months pregnant with their second son at the time of his death.

She wiped away tears as her late husband's last moments were described in court.

The coroner said there was credible and compelling evidence that a man identified as S1 shot Mr Carson.

S1 was arrested, but no-one has ever been charged with the murder.

Solicitors for S1 were given a week to respond, but said it was unlikely they would make any submission.