Belfast republican Billy McKee, a founding member of the Provisional IRA, has died.

McKee, 97, is believed to have been a former officer commanding of the IRA in Belfast and a member of its "army council".

He was born in 1921 and is believed to have joined the IRA in the 1930s.

In 1972, McKee led a hunger strike in an effort to win recognition of IRA prisoners as political prisoners.

He later left the Provisional IRA and joined Republican Sinn Féin in the 1980s.

In a 2011 interview published in the News Letter, McKee said he would not condemn the 1972 Bloody Friday bombings in Belfast in which nine people were killed and 130 injured.

He also refused to condemn the murder of Belfast mother-of-10 Jean McConville and said he had no regrets about his life.