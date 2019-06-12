Image caption An inquest is examining the deaths of 10 people killed in shootings at Ballymurphy in August 1971

A former Army doctor has told the Ballymurphy Inquest he believes official documents in his name had been written by someone else, and contained what he called "glaring mistakes".

Soldiers M382 said he was posted to Northern Ireland in August 1971 as a Captain in the Royal Army Medical Corps.

However he said that he had very little medical experience.

He said the events of the time were "etched on my memory indelibly".

M382 was read statements from 1972 with his name on them, but which were undated and unsigned.

He was adamant that he did not make these statements and pointed out several mistakes he insisted he simply would not have written.

The statements involved two men fatally shot on 11 August 1971 on the upper Whiterock Road.

M382 concluded that somebody else wrote the statements, and that he had no memory of ever examining or treating John Laverty or Joseph Corr, or pronouncing the death of John Laverty.

M382 said he simply would not have been permitted to operate on the men, adding that he wanted the relatives to know that he did not operate on Joseph Corr.

Image caption Soldiers from the Parachute Regiment were based at Henry Taggart Army base

"I was an inexperienced surgeon, I could not have done it," he told the inquest.

"If I had tried to do it," he said, "the thought that I would have no memory of it is impossible".

Although John Laverty died on 11 August, Joseph Corr died some days later having been airlifted to the Royal Victoria Hospital.

M382 told the Coroner Mrs Justice Keegan he could not say who had written the statements but repeated that it simply could not have been him.

Later the court was read the statement of Mrs Eileen Corr who remembered meeting M382, using his real name, when she visited her husband in hospital.

M382 couldn't remember meeting Mrs Corr but said he could have spoken to her without ever having operated on her husband.

Image caption John Laverty and Joseph Corr were shot dead on the Upper Whiterock Road in west Belfast

M382 also offered his condolences to the families of the victims of the Ballymurphy shootings in 1971.

He briefly addressed several relatives of the victims:

"I am very sorry for their bereavement and wish to offer and express my sincere condolences."

"I identify that my primary duty of care is to the relatives," he added.

Inexperienced

M382 told the court had joined the army to help fund his medical degree and had spent very little time actually working with the military.

He explained that he was sent to Belfast in August 1971 as a junior with only two weeks surgical experience.

He was to cover the leave of a Col Declan O'Brien, a consultant surgeon working at Musgrave Park Hospital Military Wing in Belfast.

M382 described his posting to replace such an experienced man as an "absurdity" and he said he could not imagine what the Ministry of Defence had been thinking.

Col O'Brien has since passed away.

"Florence Nightingale setup"

M382 described the Military Wing at Musgrave Park as a "Florence Nightingale setup" saying that is was short of senior staff.

M382 testified that he had not given evidence at the original inquest in 1972 and had never been asked to make a statement before the current inquest began its work.