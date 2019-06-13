Image copyright PSNI Image caption Pat McCormick, who is originally from Saintfield, has been missing since 30 May

Police investigating the suspected murder of Pat McCormick are to search a lake in the wetlands beside Strangford Lough.

The latest phase of their investigation will begin on Friday.

Det Ch Insp Peter Montgomery said police now have new information about the disappearance of the 55-year-old father of four.

He said around 100 people were spoken to at 130 premises, with thousands of hours of CCTV footage gathered.

Mr McCormick is 5ft 3ins in height, of medium build with short dark hair.

He was last seen in the centre of Comber on Thursday 30 May.

Image copyright PSNI Image caption CCTV footage shows Mr McCormick crossing Castle Street and through an archway

Even though his body has not been found, detectives are convinced he is dead.