The front of Friday's Irish News carries reaction to plans to demolish the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown.

Morgan Barnard, 17, Lauren Bullock, 17, and Connor Currie, 16, died in a crush as they queued to get into a St Patrick's Day disco at the County Tyrone hotel.

The newspaper reports relatives of the three teenagers may take legal action to prevent the venue's demolition.

Speaking to the paper, Morgan Barnard's father James Bradley says his family would have concern over when the hotel is demolished.

"While I would welcome the Greenvale being demolished I would have concerns about when the demolition takes place because this venue is critical to the ongoing investigation and could have an evidential value at a later date," he says.

A spokeswoman for the hotel's owner said there were "no immediate plans" to change the use of the premises, and it would "continue with its current operations for the foreseeable future".

The decision by drinks giant Diageo to withdraw its sponsorship from rugby team London Irish over its signing of former Ulster rugby player Paddy Jackson makes the front of Friday's News Letter.

Jackson was found not guilty of rape last year, but had his contract revoked by the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU).

The company, which manufactures more than 200 drinks brands and has an international reach, said it had met with the club to express its concern.

"Their recent decision is not consistent with our values and so we have ended our sponsorship," it said in a statement.

The front of Friday's Belfast Telegraph focuses on the search for missing William McCormick, known as Pat McCormick, who police believe to have been murdered.

The father-of-four was last seen on a street in Comber, County Down at around 22.45 BST on May 30.

The story focuses on new developments in the case, with Detective Chief Inspector Pete Montgomery saying the motive for Mr McCormick's murder may have been a "change of lifestyle".

Police also say his elderly mother knew where he was going on the night he was murdered, but that they are not able to reveal details of his route.

The appeal comes as specialist police teams visit wetlands near Castle Espie on outskirts of Comber on Friday.

The Daily Mirror focuses on a court case in which a father and his 13-year-old son are suspected of carrying out a number of break-ins.

Elsewhere, the paper carries a story about an Army veteran who is living homeless in Belfast by choice.

The man, named only as Chris, served as a Royal Marine Commando for 24 years, and lives on the city's Golden Mile.

He says that being outdoors helps with his post-traumatic stress disorder.