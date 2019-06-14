Image caption A police diver enters the lake as part of the search

Police have begun a search of a lake and wetland for a missing County Down man who is believed to have been murdered.

Pat McCormick, a 55-year-old father of four, was last seen in Comber on Thursday, 30 May.

Police divers are searching a lake in the wetlands beside Strangford Lough.

Parts of the lake being searched are nine metres deep and police have said the search is likely to continue for much of Friday.

A man and woman in their 20s were arrested last week on suspicion of Mr McCormick's murder, but were later released on bail pending further enquiries.

Image copyright PSNI Image caption Pat McCormick, who is originally from Saintfield, has been missing since 30 May

Two other men arrested as part of the investigation were also released on bail.

Mr McCormick, originally from Saintfield, was last seen on Castle Street in Comber at about 22:30 BST on Thursday 30 May, driving his black car.

CCTV footage released by the PSNI shows Mr McCormick crossing Castle Street and walking through an archway.