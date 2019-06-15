Image copyright PSNI Image caption Pat McCormick, who is originally from Saintfield, has been missing since 30 May

Police will carry out further searches on Saturday around the Comber area of County Down for a missing man who is believed to have been murdered.

Pat McCormick, a 55-year-old father of four, was last seen in Comber on Thursday 30 May.

Saturday's search is land focused - with police investigating "main routes in and out of Comber".

A previous search saw police divers enter a lake in the wetlands beside Strangford Lough.

Image caption Police carried out an underwater search wetlands beside Strangford Lough on Friday

Commuters have been told to expect delays in and around the Comber area.

Specialist victim recovery dogs are being used as part of the operation, which is expected to last all day.

Officers are also being assisted by members of the Community Search and Rescue Team.

Image copyright PSNI Image caption CCTV footage shows Mr McCormick crossing Castle Street and through an archway

Mr McCormick, originally from Saintfield, was last seen on Castle Street in Comber at about 22:30 BST on Thursday 30 May, driving his black car.

CCTV footage released by the PSNI shows Mr McCormick crossing Castle Street and walking through an archway.

A man and woman in their 20s were arrested last week on suspicion of Mr McCormick's murder, but were later released on bail pending further enquiries.

Two other men arrested as part of the investigation were also released on bail.