A woman is in a critical condition in hospital after being rescued from a submerged car by police officers in County Fermanagh.

Police received a report that a car may have entered the water at Muckros Pier on the Boa Island Road in Kesh at about 22:25 BST on Saturday.

A patrol car spotted the vehicle and two officers "freed the woman from the sinking car". A third officer also entered the water.

All three were taken to hospital.

Inspector John Gordon commended the "brave actions of the police officers involved".

"A nearby police patrol responded and the two officers onboard spotted the vehicle in the water," he said.

"Both immediately entered the lake and managed to free the woman from the sinking car.

"A third police officer who had arrived on scene also entered the water to ensure no one else was inside the vehicle.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the female and her family this morning."